Video, website add new dimension to CSU’s Land Acknowledgment

The Land Acknowledgment video ends with a call to action, encouraging the campus community to consider their responsibility in education and inclusion as well as to the lands.

“We’re trying to be sincere and call people to do more than just show the video or just say the statement at events,” Martinez said. “We hope they feel a commitment to do something, whether that happens because it evokes a certain emotion or a responsibility.”

Tiffani Kelly, assistant director of CSU’s Native American Cultural Center, said that the Land Acknowledgment Statement requires a certain level of engagement. She pointed to the new website as a starting point to foster research and deeper conversations.

“The Land Acknowledgment Statement is meant to be an opportunity for people to engage in some critical conversations,” said Kelly, who played a key role in the website’s development. “The hope with the website is that it can be that landing pace. It has context. It has resources. It has educational opportunities.”

Both Martinez and Kelly said the outpouring of support since the video’s release has been tremendous, with many asking how to use and share the video.

Martinez said the Native American Advisory Council is currently working on a how-to guide that will live on the website to help the CSU community. It will include examples of people reading the statement as well as guidelines for using the video.