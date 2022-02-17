CSU family loses a legend in philanthropy and advocacy

A ‘critical catalyst’

That authenticity helped Blake forge enduring relationships between CSU and its supporters during his tenure as chancellor and after he stepped down in 2011.

“Joe was a tireless advocate for student-veterans at CSU,” says Maggie Walsh, executive director of institutional initiatives. “He was a critical catalyst who connected The Anschutz Foundation and CSU to create and provide substantial funding to the Anschutz Veteran Learning Community, veteran spousal scholarships, the New Start for Student-Veterans program, homeless veteran initiative, peer tutoring program, and an extremely successful veteran employment-related certificate program.”

Blake was instrumental in other partnerships with The Anschutz Foundation to support scholarships for students in need, animal cancer research, and a recent $2 million grant to prevent and minimize infectious disease transmission among animals and people.

Blake matched his professional commitment to CSU with personal giving. In 2018, he established the Blake Leadership Scholars program for outstanding students who have demonstrated leadership and civic engagement – qualities he still found essential to creating phenomenal citizens. A year later, he gave $5 million to the College of Liberal Arts in recognition of its faculty, students, and leadership. It was the largest gift in the college’s history.

“Our CSU family has lost a legend,” said Kim Tobin, vice president for University Advancement. “Joe will forever hold a special place in the heart of University Advancement for the many ways he encouraged, supported, and propelled the culture of philanthropy among alumni and friends of CSU.”

“What I will miss most is Joe’s infectious and unwavering enthusiasm,” Tobin said. “He filled every room he entered with inspiration, and you couldn’t help but catch the energy and carry it forward. He was the consummate ambassador for the Green and Gold, and it’s up to all of us to keep that spirit alive.”