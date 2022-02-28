CSU faculty discuss Ukraine-Russia war

Harris also wrote an opinion piece on Feb. 14 saying: “This is the key reason the United States is of limited usefulness when it comes to the future of European security: even if it is true that President Biden cares deeply about the fate of Ukraine, it is also true that he cares much more about other things — such as avoiding war with Russia and preserving NATO’s freedom of maneuver. In other words, Ukraine matters to U.S. leaders, but not so much that they will do whatever it takes to stop a Russian invasion.”