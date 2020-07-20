CSU conservation biologist Liba Pejchar lands Conservation Impact award from the Salazar Center for North American Conservation

Pejchar’s partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Society and the City of Fort Collins on its Nature in the City program includes the creation of a bird- and butterfly-monitoring program, a citizen science effort that engages local residents in collecting ecological data. That information, in turn, continues to be used by the city to establish science-based conservation targets and to inform its management of urban green spaces and natural areas.

Since it was launched, the project has also guided the city’s decisions on how and where to invest in new conservation efforts and recruited more than 150 community members in data collection – a process that participants say has increased their understanding and appreciation of urban nature and interest in local conservation initiatives. It also served as the hands-on training ground for two former CSU students who have since embarked on successful careers in environmental planning and conservation.

In addition to her work in Fort Collins, Pejchar was lauded by her colleagues for her efforts to examining the impacts of oil and gas and real estate development on wildlife habitat, including policy interventions to support best practices related to land use and private land conservation.

Her efforts have helped guide private landowners in developing properties in ways that sustain biodiversity – an approach one colleague described as revolutionary.

“She emphasizes that we can develop and manage human communities in ways that support both conservation and livelihood goals,” said Peter Backlund, associate director of CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability, who also is a review committee member. “Her approach to this kind of conservation development is often overlooked by people in her field, but it’s incredibly important.”

Pejchar has been recognized for her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of conservation biology. She was the founding adviser of the CSU SEEDS chapter, which seeks to increase equity and diversity in ecology, and was a member and co-chair of the Warner College of Natural Resources’ Diversity and Inclusion Committee. This work extends to her lab, where she has trained and mentored minority students and peers, who are often underrepresented in conservation biology.

“Perhaps more than any academic at CSU, Liba has been a constant, unwavering and diplomatic pressure on promoting gender and ethnicity issues for those who serve on the front lines of education, research and service in Colorado,” said Rick Knight, who nominated Pejchar for the award and is a professor emeritus in CSU’s Department of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources.

“Many conservation biologists would like to see more diversity within their field, but few people actually do the work to move us in that direction,” said Ruth Hufbauer, a colleague from the College of Agricultural Sciences.