CSU-based Boyer Commission blueprint on undergrad education underscores urgency for change

In an effort to address persistent equity gaps in undergraduate educational outcomes, the Boyer 2030 Commission has issued a new report on advancing equity, student success and excellence: The Equity/Excellence Imperative: A 2030 Blueprint for Undergraduate Education at U.S. Research Universities.

The year 2030 in the commission’s name was selected as a target date for universities to adopt the report’s recommended changes.

In the report, the Boyer Commission – composed of higher education, philanthropic and business leaders – makes the case that equity and excellence are inextricably entwined in higher education. The report also underscores the urgency of making widespread evidence-based changes across universities to promote equity and excellence, and emphasizes that the scope of change needed requires involvement of “leadership from the very top.”

Role of UERU

The Boyer Commission was convened in 2021 by the Association for Undergraduate Education at Research Universities (UERU). UERU is a national association with more than 100 research university members and is based at Colorado State University. CSU Associate Provost Steve Dandaneau is the association’s executive director.

In 2013, CSU Chancellor Tony Frank and Interim President Rick Miranda, serving in their respective roles at the time as president and provost, supported former Colorado State University Associate Provost Alan Lamborn’s vision to bring UERU (formerly called the Reinvention Collaborative) to CSU. UERU is the only national organization to focus exclusively on undergraduate education at research universities.