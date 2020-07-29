COVID-19 expert panel set for Aug. 4

The Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging, in partnership with CSU Extension and Senior Access Points of Larimer County, will hold its third webinar in the COVID-19 Expert Panel Series on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the CSU community and the public are invited to attend.
As the coronavirus pandemic evolves, the abundance of news reporting and public health recommendations can be overwhelming. The COVID-19 Expert Panel Series was created to provide clarity by assembling CSU faculty experts to answer community questions regarding public health safety and COVID-19.
Panelists include CSU faculty experts in gerontology, infectious disease, biosafety, mental health, food safety and geriatric medicine.
Speakers for Aug. 4 panel
Mark Zabel, Professor and Associate Director of the Prion Research Center in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology, and Research Associate Dean in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Marisa Bunning, professor and extension specialist in food safety in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition
Deana Davalos, professor and licensed psychologist in the Department of Psychology, director of the Aging Clinic of the Rockies and associate director of the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging
Bob Ellis, professor and director of the CSU Biosafety Office
Sue Schneider, extension agent with the Larimer County office of CSU Extension and director of Senior Access Points of Larimer County
Dr. Rebecca Jackson, medical director at Columbine Health Systems and a geriatric medicine specialist
Questions may be submitted prior to the webinar by emailing ali.murphy@colostate.edu.
Attendees may register for the Aug. 4 webinar in advance by visiting this link.
This session will be recorded for later viewing. Prior webinars can be found at the Center for Healthy Aging’s YouTube playlist.