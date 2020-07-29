COVID-19 expert panel set for Aug. 4

Speakers for Aug. 4 panel

Mark Zabel, Professor and Associate Director of the Prion Research Center in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology, and Research Associate Dean in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Marisa Bunning, professor and extension specialist in food safety in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition

Deana Davalos, professor and licensed psychologist in the Department of Psychology, director of the Aging Clinic of the Rockies and associate director of the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging

Bob Ellis, professor and director of the CSU Biosafety Office

Sue Schneider, extension agent with the Larimer County office of CSU Extension and director of Senior Access Points of Larimer County

Dr. Rebecca Jackson, medical director at Columbine Health Systems and a geriatric medicine specialist