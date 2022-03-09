Construction closures near Moby Arena on Plum Street March 14-28

From Monday, March 14, to Monday, March 28, expect construction closures by Moby Arena and the Durrell Center on Plum Street.

Impacted areas include the sidewalk, bus stop, and entrance ramp at Moby Arena, with a one-lane road on Plum Street by Moby Arena and the Durrell Center. This outage is due to the removal and replacement of the bus stop, sidewalk, and Moby Arena entrance ramp.

For more information, contact Facilities Management employees Jason Weitzel at (970) 556-4926 or Clay Tucker at (970) 217-0618. See the map below for the closures and ADA detour routes.

The pedestrian accessible detour route on the south side of Plum Street is along the west side of Fum McGraw and Anderson Academic Buildings, along the south side of Moby Drive, and along the east side of the Intramural Gym. The pedestrian accessible detour route on the north side of Plum Street begins on the corner along the southeast edge of parking lot 115 and turns east prior to Westfall, then slopes southeast along the west side of the Durrell Center until the detour route finishes back at Plum Street.