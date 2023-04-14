Compost giveaway, e-waste collection event set for April 21

Colorado State University’s Housing & Dining Services is partnering with other campus departments to provide a compost giveaway and electronic waste collection event on Friday, April 21, in the Moby Arena parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harvested from CSU’s composting facility on the Foothills Campus, people can fill up to two, 5-gallon buckets. To learn more about Housing & Dining Services’ composting efforts, visit housing.colostate.edu/about/sustainability/zero-waste.

Additionally, CSU Surplus Property and CSU Environmental Health Services will be collecting small, non-functioning electronics for recycling or safe disposal. Any reasonably-sized items (powered by a cord or battery) are being collected free of charge. There is a limit of two large items per person of personal electronics. Commercial equipment cannot be accepted, such as copy machines or freon-containing devices such as fridges or AC units.