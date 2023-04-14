Compost giveaway, e-waste collection event set for April 21

By

Colorado State University’s Housing & Dining Services is partnering with other campus departments to provide a compost giveaway and electronic waste collection event on Friday, April 21, in the Moby Arena parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harvested from CSU’s composting facility on the Foothills Campus, people can fill up to two, 5-gallon buckets. To learn more about Housing & Dining Services’ composting efforts, visit housing.colostate.edu/about/sustainability/zero-waste.

Additionally, CSU Surplus Property and CSU Environmental Health Services will be collecting small, non-functioning electronics for recycling or safe disposal. Any reasonably-sized items (powered by a cord or battery) are being collected free of charge. There is a limit of two large items per person of personal electronics. Commercial equipment cannot be accepted, such as copy machines or freon-containing devices such as fridges or AC units.

Tags assigned to this story

Catering by Housing and Dining ServicesDivision of Student AffairsSustainability

CSU MarComm Staff

More posts by CSU MarComm Staff