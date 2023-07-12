Commuter shower rooms serve as inclusive amenities for CSU community members

The Inclusive Physical and Virtual Campus Committee partnered with the Vice President for University Operations to secure funding to install upgrades to rooms with showers in buildings on all three Fort Collins campuses to make the buildings more inclusive for CSU community members.

The shower rooms provide an important amenity for people who need support from a caregiver and for those who need a place to change or shower during their work or school day. The upgrades include secure card reader access, occupancy locks and safety call boxes.

“When people travel to campus, their trip doesn’t end when they park their bike, get off the bus, or park their car. Buildings should help support their trip by providing the necessary amenities for them to complete their trip and feel prepared for their day,” said Aaron Fodge, director of active transportation and fleet services. “We want to ensure commuters have the choice to travel how they want and don’t have to leave campus for self-care.”

The commuter showers can be found in six buildings on Main Campus, one building on Foothills Campus and one building on South Campus with more expected to come online in the coming months. Shower locations and the features included in each shower room are detailed on the Inclusive Physical and Virtual Campus Committee website. Shower use is first-come, first-served and the rooms are accessed using active RamCards via the card reader at the entrance to each shower room. Due to the card reader access, the doors should not be propped open, and CSU may rescind user access to the showers should they be misused or damaged.

Shower rooms are also designed for companion care, and several are equipped with changing tables. “Sometimes people may not see the connection between a shower and inclusivity,” said Jessica Kramer, Environmental Graphic Designer and Landscape Architect, with Facilities Management. “These features support people being on campus and getting what they need when they need it which makes the campus more welcoming for everyone.”

For questions regarding the project or showers contact Jamie Gaskill, Associate Director of Active Transportation at (970) 491-2492 or contact the proctor for the respective building fm.colostate.edu/proctors.

