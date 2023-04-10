Community invited to Rams Remember Rams on April 26

All members of the university community, along with family and friends, are invited to a remembrance ceremony from 5-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, to honor Colorado State University students, faculty, staff and former or retired employees who passed away in the last year.

The brief ceremony will take place on the north steps of the Administration Building, rain or shine, and will include a reading of names of those CSU community members who have passed away this year, along with an opportunity for silent reflection, lighting a candle in memory of those who have passed, and remember those who have passed with a gift of a mini flower pot and seeds.

The short service will conclude with an opportunity for silent reflection following the ceremony in the non-denominational Danforth Chapel until 6 p.m.

Parking is available behind the administration building and along the Oval.

To date, members of our community who will be remembered are listed below. This list will be updated through the date of the ceremony.