Colorado State University ranks as top performer in 2020 Sustainable Campus Index

In all, CSU was recognized in eight of the 17 impact areas. In addition to the Doctoral Institutions and Curriculum categories, CSU received high rankings in Campus Engagement, Coordination & Planning, Investment & Finance, Public Engagement, Research, and Wellbeing & Work.

“Sustainability is in our DNA at Colorado State University,” said President Joyce McConnell. “As a land-grant institution, we are committed to conserving our natural world through our research, teaching and engagement across the state and around the globe. This recognition from AASHE is a testament to the incredible efforts of our entire University community, especially the members of our Sustainability Commission, our Student Sustainability Center and the faculty and staff affiliated with CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability.”

The 2020 Sustainability Campus Index report spotlighted several CSU initiatives, including the stream ecology course at the Mountain Campus and the Eco Leaders Program through Housing & Dining Services. The report also highlighted the Rams Against Hunger Food Recovery program, which aims to recover catered consumable food for distribution to food-insecure community members.

Tonie Miyamoto, who co-chairs the President’s Sustainability Commission with Carol Dollard, said this year’s Sustainability Campus Index results reflect CSU’s commitment to continually improving its already strong reputation as a sustainable campus and community.

“CSU was recognized for the first time this year in the Investment & Finance category,” she said. “Just a few years ago this was an area of improvement for us, and the CSU Foundation has made incredible progress through their commitment to sustainable investments.”

Miyamoto explained that this type of continued dedication to forward progress is what helps CSU remain a top performer year after year.