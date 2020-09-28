CSU ranks high on Sierra magazine’s ‘Cool Schools’ green ranking

For the seventh consecutive year, Colorado State University is one of the nation’s most sustainable higher education institutions, according to the Sierra Club’s official magazine.

Sierra magazine ranked CSU No. 7 out of a record 312 institutions in its annual “Cool Schools” green ranking. Since 2014, CSU has finished in the top 12 seven times in the competition, which highlights the best environmental practices of colleges and universities.

Like previous years, scores were based on the STARS report created by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, the organization that rated CSU at its highest level – Platinum – for a record third time in February 2020. The independent program measures comprehensive sustainability efforts at 990 universities around the world.

“As the only institution anywhere that is a three-time recipient of the STARS Platinum rating for comprehensive sustainability efforts and currently has the highest score in the U.S., CSU is proud to be recognized among Sierra Club’s Cool Schools,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell. “This recognition underscores the incredible and intentional efforts of our entire CSU community in implementing sustainable operations and fostering environmental research and discovery. At CSU, we know a commitment to a sustainable environment is a lifelong effort and we are always striving to be an even more sustainable campus and community.”