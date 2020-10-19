Colorado State University contributing to wildfire battle in many ways

Like many of his fellow Colorado State University alumni, Dan Frazen holds dear the mountainous area west of Fort Collins.

“I consider the Poudre Canyon and Pingree Park my backyard,” he said. “My family and I were picnicking in the Buckhorn Canyon just a few weeks ago. And as an alumnus, I understand the importance of the Mountain Campus to CSU.”

So, it was fitting when Frazen was asked to take a leave from his job as emergency manager for the City of Greeley and join the battle against the massive Cameron Peak Fire, serving as liaison officer. It’s an important job that includes coordinating efforts of incident commanders and working with entities like the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, utility companies, municipal water departments, and the many contractors that support the more than 1,100 firefighters battling the blaze.

Alumni like Frazen have played critical roles in fighting the two-month-old fire, which last week shattered the record for largest wildfire in Colorado’s history at more than 200,000 acres. Not only are numerous Rams on the front lines combatting the fire, now visible from Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park and other communities, but CSU facilities also have played pivotal roles.

Firefighters have camped at the Mountain Campus, Christman Field has provided a safe launch and landing site for helicopters dropping water on the fire, and the old Hughes Stadium area has been made available as a base for vehicles and fire crews as the flames march to within a few miles of the Fort Collins city limits.

“It’s kind of a tradition, really,” said Ken Quintana, CSU’s emergency management coordinator. “We don’t charge anything for the use of our spaces, and we provide whatever support the crews need. It’s our way of showing our appreciation for the crews and what they have done to protect the Mountain Campus and other areas.”