Resources available for Cameron Peak Fire evacuees

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We have passed the two-month mark of firefighters battling the Cameron Peak Fire. As you know, wind and hot weather have made fighting the fire very difficult and the fire behavior is extreme.

We know that students and colleagues may be impacted by evacuations, and we want to offer information about resources:

* CSU Cares is a fund that helps to provide emergency assistance to CSU faculty and staff. This fund can help faculty and staff who may be facing unexpected and immediate expenses related to a fire-related evacuation, animal and pet boarding, and more. The application is available in both English and Spanish. While the fund cannot cover all expenses, it can help during a time of need. Applications are reviewed by a committee.

To learn more about the fund, to apply or to donate, please visit the C2C website.

* The Employee Assistance Program offers a wealth of resources, including mental health support. The program can also connect faculty and staff to legal experts, support with pet care, and child and elder care resources. In addition, the Care Program offers information about resources. Information about both are on the EAP website.

* Employees who may be impacted by evacuations or poor air quality may have questions about taking leave from work. Employees can reach out to Human Resources at (970) 491-MyHR (6947) to discuss leave options. We encourage supervisors to be flexible with faculty and staff who may be facing emergency circumstances.

* Students who also are impacted by evacuations or other concerns are encouraged to contact Student Case Management at 970-491-8051 or by visiting the SCM website to schedule an appointment online.

We send our thanks and best wishes for safety to the firefighters and countless others who are working on the Cameron Peak Fire, including our own employees who work in emergency response and management, our Mountain Campus staff, and those employees who provide the resources and support mentioned in this message.

Now and always, Rams take care of Rams,

The Public Safety Team