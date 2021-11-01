CODEX, new state conservation data explorer, launches Nov. 1

It’s been 10 years in the making and has involved collaborative efforts between multiple partners and state agencies. On Nov. 1, CODEX — Colorado’s Conservation Data Explorer — will be unveiled for use by the general public.

Led by the Colorado Natural Heritage Program at Colorado State University with support from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, CODEX is a web-based interactive map viewer with tools to support conservation planning, return on investment of conservation dollars, evaluation of projects, teaching, research and education.

CODEX allows users to develop project maps and run queries, saving them securely in a personal portfolio, with an option to submit them for review to stakeholders. Users will access key, quality data in one place for the first time ever, said David Anderson, one of the project’s leaders and chief scientist at the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, part of the Warner College of Natural Resources at CSU.

“Increasing access to comprehensive data will allow for a common understanding of which resources of concern exist in the user’s area of interest,” said Matt Schulz, project lead for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “CODEX provides a great complement to the local knowledge of our field staff and our ability to communicate wildlife habitat considerations, which is especially valuable in the early stages of project development.”