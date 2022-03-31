‘Celebrate! Colorado State’ set for entire month of April

In the second week of April, CSU will celebrate teaching, research and service achievements of CSU students, alumni and friends, academic faculty, administrative professionals and classified staff through the Celebrate! Colorado State awards.

As in previous years, I Love CSU Day is slated for Monday, April 18. Community members are encouraged to share on social media why they love CSU using #ILoveCSUDay and tagging the CSU Alumni Association.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., swing by the Lory Student Center Plaza for some CSU swag. The Smith Alumni Center for cookies as well as photos and selfies with CAM the Ram from 2:30 – 4 p.m. The big day ends with a CSU Day Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. at the Ramskeller.

To wrap up the month, CSU will be showing employee gratitude throughout the final week of April. This will include a complimentary beverage promotion in partnership with all Northern Colorado Human Bean locations and five CSU café locations between April 24-30. Learn more at source.colostate.edu/colorado-state-university-appreciates-you.

Throughout the month, University community members are encouraged to use #CelebrateCSU to celebrate all things CSU.

“The Colorado State University community is immensely talented and dedicated, and it is our honor to celebrate the accomplishments of our community members throughout April,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell. “It is our people who make CSU special – from the people who dedicate their careers to teaching, to the researchers breaking new ground, to the dedicated staff who are celebrating their many career milestones – we cannot embark on our Courageous Strategic Transformation plan without the talents of these dedicated people. Join me in celebrating our colleagues in your department and across the University.”