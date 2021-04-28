Colorado State University appreciates YOU

Thank you for all that you do for CSU

During the week of May 2-8, Colorado State University employees and staff can receive a free treat at participating cafes in the Northern Colorado area. Organizers said they hope employees will take time to reflect on how valuable they are to the university, to CSU’s students, and to the entire campus community.

“The innovation, dedication, and care all CSU employees have shown over the last year truly embodies the Rams take care of Rams spirit,” said Meg Skeehan, chair of the Classified Personnel Council. “I am so proud to be part of this community of kind and caring individuals that roll up their sleeves to get things done. I hope this gives every CSU employee the needed boost to make it to the finish line of the spring semester. Thank you for your dedication to our campus community!”

“At the end of a difficult year in which employees across all job categories at CSU rose to the occasion and met the challenges, the Faculty Council joins with the Administrative Professional Council, the State Classified Council, and the Employee Appreciation Board to say thank you for the amazing way in which you have stepped up,” said Sue Doe, chair, of Faculty Council.