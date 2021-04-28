Colorado State University appreciates YOU

During the week of May 2-8, Colorado State University employees and staff can receive a free treat at participating cafes in the Northern Colorado area. Organizers said they hope employees will take time to reflect on how valuable they are to the university, to CSU’s students, and to the entire campus community.

“The innovation, dedication, and care all CSU employees have shown over the last year truly embodies the Rams take care of Rams spirit,” said Meg Skeehan, chair of the Classified Personnel Council. I am so proud to be part of this community of kind and caring individuals that roll up their sleeves to get things done. I hope this gives every CSU employee the needed boost to make it to the finish line of the spring semester. Thank you for your dedication to our campus community!”

At the end of a difficult year in which employees across all job categories at CSU rose to the occasion and met the challenges, the Faculty Council joins with the Administrative Professional Council, the State Classified Council, and the Employee Appreciation Board to say thank you for the amazing way in which you have stepped up,” said Sue Doe, chair, of Faculty Council.

CSU employees can enjoy 1 free 20-oz. beverage at the Human Bean, Sweet Sinsations, or Morgan’s Grind!

Employees may use this offer once during the week of May 2-8.

Employees must show the promotional email from CSU Events, this flyer, or state they are a CSU employee when ordering. The offer is not valid for student staff.

Two CSU student-run café locations

Sweet Sinsations – inside the Lory Student Center, on the 200 level
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Morgan’s Grind – inside the Morgan Library,  on the first floor
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nine Human Bean locations
All store hours Sunday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Human Bean 1822 S. College Ave., Fort Collins  

The Human Bean 821 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

The Human Bean 6180 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland

The Human Bean 100 S. Second St., La Salle

The Human Bean 3665 W. 10th, Greeley

The Human Bean 2610 W. 10th St, Greeley

The Human Bean 6506 W. 29th St., Greeley

The Human Bean 405 E. Main St., Windsor

The Human Bean 3310 23rd St., Evans

This effort is coordinated by the Office of the President, Classified Personnel Council, Administrative Professional Council, Faculty Council and Employee Appreciation Board. For questions, please contact CSU Events by email or (970) 491-4601.

