Celebrate! Colorado State
Award Winners for 2022
published April 11, 2022
Each year, Colorado State University celebrates the teaching, research and service achievements of CSU students, alumni and friends, academic faculty, administrative professionals and classified staff as part of the Celebrate! Colorado State Awards.
Since the annual Celebrate! Colorado State has grown beyond the capacity to acknowledge all award recipients at a single event, the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President is holding a private luncheon this year to recognize its recipients for distinguished teaching and scholarship, faculty excellence, service, advising and leadership-related awards on behalf of the academic enterprise. SOURCE will publish a story on Friday, April 15, announcing those award recipients.
Scholarship Impact Award
Recent Achievement
Deborah Fidler
Department of Human Development and Family Studies
Professor Deborah Fidler has built an international reputation as an innovative developmental scientist who is pushing the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in new directions.
She has worked to contribute new state-of-the-art techniques, analytical approaches, and applications to the field, thereby characterizing profiles of relative developmental strength and challenge in individuals with IDD, identifying potential targets for treatment and intervention, and developing innovative educational and intervention approaches to promote participation and well-being.
Fielder has published 72 peer-reviewed articles and 17 book chapters, has been cited nearly 5,000 times, and has been continuously funded by external sources for 20 years, with current funding from NIH approaching $6 million.
Scholarship Impact Award
Recent Achievement
Michael Pante
Department of Anthropology and Geography
Associate Professor Michael Pante is an internationally recognized rising star whose substantive and methodological contributions to the field of paleoanthropology has had “game changing” impacts to the story of human evolution.
As described by a fellow paleoanthropologist: “He is the finest paleoanthropologist and zooarchaeologist of his generation, in my opinion. His microscopic research into bone surface modification (cut-marks, toothmarks, etc.) has revolutionized our ability to infer the prehistoric behavior of hominids and carnivores.”
Pante’s breakthrough innovation includes development of a new systematic and quantitative 3-D imagery method standard, which has been used to analyze samples from the renowned excavations at the Olduvai Gorge, including the preeminent collection held by the Smithsonian. Pante has 886 total citations, 22 peer reviewed publications in high impact factor journals since joining CSU.
Scholarship Impact Award
Career Achievement
Holly Stein
Department of Geosciences
Senior Research Scientist Holly Stein’s work to understand earth’s history in a fundamental new light has built an internationally recognized research facility at CSU, the Applied Isotope Research for Industry and the Environment. She is recognized worldwide for her scientific breakthroughs in the development of the Re-Os geochronometer.
Stein’s 30 years of continued honors and recognition; mentorship of younger scientists; short course development; devotion to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and service for science on advisory boards, editorial boards, invited talks and various councils, is remarkable and indicative of her lasting impact on the field, scholarly community, and broader society. Stein has 148 peer-reviewed journal articles and has also been awarded over $15 million.
Provost’s N. Preston Davis Award for Instructional Innovation
This award recognizes technology-related instructional innovation or the significant encouragement of such innovation. It is named for N. Preston Davis, who retired in 1992 after serving the CSU community for more than four decades.
David M. Riep
Associate Professor
College of Liberal Arts
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Outstanding RSO Advisor of the Year
This award recognizes a faculty/staff RSO adviser who demonstrates strong relationships with students, employs effective interpersonal skills, respects students’ agency and supports their holistic development.
Colette Sterling
Graduate Student and Assistant
School of Education
Albert C. Yates Student Leadership Award
The Albert C. Yates Student Leadership Award is given to a student who demonstrates strong involvement, demonstrated leadership and a commitment to upholding CSU’s values, traditions and spirit.
Alanis Hernandez
Student
Art and History
Advancing Education Scholarship: Honoring the Legacy and Memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship is presented each year to a CSU graduate student who demonstrates service to and advancement of underrepresented student education and personal academic excellence.
Gabriela Ramirez
Graduate Assistant
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Office of International Programs Distinguished Service Award
This award is given in recognition of outstanding contributions to the internationalization of CSU.
John Hayes
Dean
Warner College of Natural Resources
Debra Misuraca
Undergraduate Academic Advisor
School of Biomedical Engineering
Leo Vijayasarathy
Department Chair and Professor
Department of Computer Information Systems
Margaret B. Hazaleus Award
This award is given to faculty or staff that support women’s and gender equity at CSU.
Antonio Pedrós-Gascón
Associate Professor
College of Liberal Arts
Meg Skeehan
Program Assistant
College of Business
Enrollment and Access Distinguished Service Award
This award recognizes an individual who has made an impact on the work of the Division of Enrollment and Access.
Lee Tyson
Research Analyst
Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness
Multicultural Staff and Faculty Network Distinguished Service Faculty Award
This award is presented to a faculty member in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their profession and the multicultural community.
Jimena Bretón
Associate Professor/Librarian
Libraries: Student Success Unit
Craig Chesson
Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students
Division of Student Affairs
Classified Personnel Council Outstanding Achievement Award
This award celebrates meritorious and outstanding achievements to the University by State Classified employees.
Amalia Ornelas
Medical Assistant Lead
CSU Health Network, Medical Services
Nancy Rhodes
Program Assistant
Off-Campus Life
Nita Schissell
Insurance Specialist
Student Insurance Office
Julie A. Steinhoff
Administrative Assistant
Fort McCoy Natural Resource Branch Wildlife Program
Felipe Y. Vazquez
Animal Care
Biomedical Sciences, Animal Care
Distinguished Administrative Professional Award
This award is presented to administrative professional staff for continuing meritorious and outstanding achievement in the areas of outreach, teaching, administration, and/or research.
Lauren Alessi
Research Associate
Department of Social Work
Lisa Chandler
Assistant Director
Adult Learner and Veteran Services Office
Jimmy Hicks
Academic Advisor and Program Coordinator
College of Business
Tim Kefalas
Assistant Director for Administration and Assessment
Academic Advancement Center
Becky Trentlage
Business Officer
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Faculty Institute for Inclusive Excellence Diversity Impact Award
This award recognizes one Faculty Institute for Inclusive Excellence Fellow who has actively transformed their classroom and positively influenced the campus climate.
Becki Atadero
Associate Professor
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Student Award
This award celebrates social or environmental contributions achieved through an academic service-learning course, a supervised internship or professional project, or community-engaged research.
Hannah Hatheway
Student
Department of Human Development and Family Studies
Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Community Partner Award
This award is in recognition of social or environmental contributions achieved through an academic service-learning course, a supervised internship or professional project, or community-engaged research.
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Community Partner Award
This award is in recognition of social or environmental contributions achieved through an academic service-learning course, a supervised internship or professional project, or community-engaged research.
Garfield County 4-H & STEM AmeriCorps Team
Dani Wesolowski
Kara Holden
Gabby West
Lainey Rhinaman
Carla Farrand
Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Instructional Innovation Award
This award honors faculty members who demonstrate an innovative contribution to service-learning curriculum development and/or community outreach.
Mountain Campus Service Learning and Action Week Team
Paul Doherty, Bob Sturtevant, Rick Knight, Kellie Stover, Nate Boschmann and Daniel Bowker
Interdisciplinary Scholarship Individual Award
This award recognizes either a faculty member or research team whose interdisciplinary scholarship has had a major impact nationally and/or internationally, or who have demonstrated their potential to do so.
Jude Bayham
Assistant Professor
Agricultural and Resource Economics
Interdisciplinary Scholarship Individual Award
This award recognizes either a faculty member or research team whose interdisciplinary scholarship has had a major impact nationally and/or internationally, or who have demonstrated their potential to do so.
Delphine Farmer
Associate Professor
Department of Chemistry
Jack E. Cermak Outstanding Advisor Award
This award serves to highlight and reward the extraordinary efforts of outstanding advisors.
Lisa Angeloni
Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Studies
Department of Biology