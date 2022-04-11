Each year, Colorado State University celebrates the teaching, research and service achievements of CSU students, alumni and friends, academic faculty, administrative professionals and classified staff as part of the Celebrate! Colorado State Awards.

Since the annual Celebrate! Colorado State has grown beyond the capacity to acknowledge all award recipients at a single event, the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President is holding a private luncheon this year to recognize its recipients for distinguished teaching and scholarship, faculty excellence, service, advising and leadership-related awards on behalf of the academic enterprise. SOURCE will publish a story on Friday, April 15, announcing those award recipients.