CDC study shows high level of face covering use at Colorado State University

Gutilla said the high rates of mask wearing could be attributed to a variety of factors, including strong public health messages from the university as well as the commitment of students to practice health behaviors.

“When we happen to see a group of students together, they tend to all be doing the same thing,” she said. “Whether it’s social norming or the power of group thinking, we’ve observed that nearly everyone is wearing a mask on campus.”

Since the start of the pandemic, CSU has made a strong commitment to promoting health behaviors such as wearing face coverings, physical distancing and hand washing.

As part of this, CSU established the Social Norming Task Force in Summer 2020 — a committee of more than two dozen faculty, staff and students charged with correcting misperceptions students may have involving public health behaviors. The task force came out of the Student Life Recovery and Continuity Workgroup, one of the groups implementing President Joyce McConnell’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Since the Fall Semester, the Social Norming Task Force has produced a series of graphics to encourage public health behaviors, utilizing data to correct misperceptions that students may have involving public health behaviors.

One key data point used in messaging came from an October 2020 task force survey that found 91.3% of students completely or somewhat agreed that they were motivated to practice health behaviors to ensure the health of the CSU community.

Jody Donovan — the assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students who co-chairs the task force with Laura Giles, associate executive director of Housing and Dining Services — said that the latest CDC research from Gutilla’s team exemplifies the commitment of the university community to practice health behaviors.

“The findings of this research regarding mask wearing behavior on campus highlights how the Ram community cares for one another, especially during this pandemic,” Donovan said. “We’re celebrating, and — at the same time — there remains a lot of work to do to increase and support correct mask wearing on and off campus throughout the rest of the semester and summer.”