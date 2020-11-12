COVID-19: CSU students still motivated to practice health behaviors

The vast majority of Colorado State University students continue to be motivated to practice public health behaviors so they don’t spread COVID-19 – and in some instances, even more so than when they started the semester, according to a recent campus survey.

Across the board, students are more motivated after six weeks of classes – when compared to the summer – to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, wash their hands, keep gatherings small and stay at home when they’re sick.

The results come from a follow-up survey conducted by CSU’s Social Norming Task Force, a committee of more than two dozen faculty, staff and students charged with correcting misperceptions students may have involving public health behaviors.

According to the October survey, 91.3% of students completely or somewhat agreed that they were motivated to practice health behaviors to ensure the health of the CSU community – a data point that has remained steady since July.

Task force leadership was pleased with the results, commending the continued commitment of students in practicing health behaviors.

“The percentages are holding from summer to mid-semester,” said Jody Donovan, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “Students are continuing to practice health behaviors. To see that holding pattern is really significant.”