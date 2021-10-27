CCAF Task Force recommendations presented at October Faculty Council meeting

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Sue James provided information on the recommendations from the Continuing, Contract, and Adjunct Faculty Task Force.

James reported that some of the top priorities for the task force recommended were around the need for a new budget model, as well as the clarification of adjunct, continuing, and contract appointments. The budget model input is being wrapped into the Courageous Strategic Transformation process, where it is hoped that a budget model can be created over the next several years. The task force also recommended a teaching service and workload audit. More information will become available soon.

Questions from members included a previous set of questions posed around the issue of administrative professional evaluations, as well as the budget model recommendation. James said that the Provost’s Office is working closely with Information Technology and Human Resources to develop a new process for ensuring that every administrative professional employee on campus receives an evaluation every year.

The long-term plan is to have a more comprehensive approach to performance, including mid-year conversations. For the budget model, James explained that the task force made a recommendation to look at how a new budget model can help. Members were reminded that Professor Adrianna Kezar will be visiting early next month and will assist in understanding these questions and putting this all into context.