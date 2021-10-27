CCAF Task Force recommendations presented at October Faculty Council meeting

Editor’s note: Amy Barkley, executive assistant to the CSU Faculty Council, wrote this article for SOURCE on key reports and discussion items at the October Faculty Council meeting. It is published here on behalf of the Faculty Council Executive Leadership. Details of the reports and presentations referenced below are available in the meeting minutes on the Faculty Council website once they are approved at the November meeting.
Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Sue James provided information on the recommendations from the Continuing, Contract, and Adjunct Faculty Task Force.
James reported that some of the top priorities for the task force recommended were around the need for a new budget model, as well as the clarification of adjunct, continuing, and contract appointments. The budget model input is being wrapped into the Courageous Strategic Transformation process, where it is hoped that a budget model can be created over the next several years. The task force also recommended a teaching service and workload audit. More information will become available soon.
Questions from members included a previous set of questions posed around the issue of administrative professional evaluations, as well as the budget model recommendation. James said that the Provost’s Office is working closely with Information Technology and Human Resources to develop a new process for ensuring that every administrative professional employee on campus receives an evaluation every year.
The long-term plan is to have a more comprehensive approach to performance, including mid-year conversations. For the budget model, James explained that the task force made a recommendation to look at how a new budget model can help. Members were reminded that Professor Adrianna Kezar will be visiting early next month and will assist in understanding these questions and putting this all into context.
Faculty Council hears from Vision Zero Task Force
Representatives from the President’s Vision Zero Task Force were present to discuss their initiative at the October Faculty Council meeting. These representatives included Fred Haberecht from Facilities Management and Aaron Fodge and Erika Benti from Parking and Transportation Services. The task force had been convened to examine the mobility and safety of all modes of transportation on CSU campuses. The group explained the various subcommittees and their charges, as well as explaining their stakeholder engagement process and what Vision Zero would look like if adopted by the University. More information can be found on their website.
Letters of Reprimand and Letters of Expectation proposed Faculty Council Manual revisions
Marie Legare, chair of the Committee on Responsibilities and Standing of Academic Faculty, brought forward proposed revisions to the Academic Faculty and Administrative Professional Manual. This proposed revision is an entirely new section that puts into words the policy and process for Letters of Reprimand and Letters of Expectation. Legare explained that these items were not adequately described in the Manual and that this proposed revision remedies this omission.
Questions from Faculty Council members centered around the uses for these two letters and how this proposed language will improve the understanding around this process. Concerns were raised about the current uses of the letters and whether this will effectively correct misusage of the letters. Faculty Council approved the proposed revisions, which have been sent forward to the Office of General Counsel and the Administrative Professional Council for further consideration.
Other Faculty Council highlights
- Ruth Hufbauer visited Faculty Council to provide information about the National Science Foundation Grant that was recently awarded. The grant focuses on gender equity in STEM faculties at institutions. The program is called Advance @ CSU.
- Members were informed of a call for members of an ad hoc Faculty Council bioethics committee. Interested parties should contact either Jennifer Peel (Peel@colostate.edu) or Moti Gorin (mgorin@colostate.edu).
- The Employee Climate Survey will be launched on Oct. 19.
- Chair Sue Doe will be resuming her Laps and Chats office hours on the Oval on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.
- Chair Doe informed members that the shared governance Manual changes approved by Faculty Council in May have been sent back. Proposed substitute language has been suggested, and the Committee on Faculty Governance is taking this matter back under consideration.
For the schedule of Faculty Council meetings, approved minutes and agendas, lists of members of the Council and its committees and other information, visit the Faculty Council website.