CSU student who is active-duty service member wins major national award

During his 12-year career with the U.S. Army, one of Casey Dunn’s mentors told him that “nobody misses you while you’re asleep.”

It’s something he’s taken to heart, be it through 5 a.m. wakeup calls for early morning workouts with Colorado State University’s ROTC program or during midnight study sessions at coffee shops long after he’s put his three kids to bed.

“I do these things late at night and in the early mornings because my family is what comes first, and I want to be there,” Dunn said. “I’ll make sure to see my kids off to school, be able to meet my wife for lunch, and be there for the school plays and family dinner, regardless of what else is going on for me.”

And Dunn has a lot going on.

He’s an active-duty staff sergeant, but is currently a cadet in CSU’s Army ROTC program as he completes his business administration degree with a minor in military science as part of the Army Green to Gold Active Duty Option Program, which gives enlisted soldiers the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree or two-year graduate program while earning commissions as Army officers.

Dunn said he sees this as an opportunity to become a mentor for younger soldiers at CSU and beyond, and he hopes his story can inspire others to take a similar plunge.

“A big feat is getting my degree, getting my commission,” he said, “but a bigger feat will see other people following the same steps as me, seeing others succeed in part because of the influence I’ve had on them.”

And because of his dedication to mentorship, the Army and his family, Dunn has been named one of only two 2021 American Council on Education Students of the Year in the nation. This honor is given to adult learners who have benefited from ACE’s military or workforce credit recommendations, and comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

“This national award is a big deal,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Tillman, who leads CSU’s Army ROTC program. “It really highlights the support that CSU is providing to the veteran community, and Casey’s work ethic and willingness to share his life experiences with everyone around him.”