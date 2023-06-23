Carnegie Mellon’s Robinson named dean of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Editor’s note: This letter was sent to the university community by President Amy Parsons and Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger on June 23. A full SOURCE profile on the new dean is planned.

Dear Colleagues:

It is a privilege to share with you that Dr. Allen Robinson has been selected as the new Dean of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering. Dr. Robinson will be joining CSU from Carnegie Mellon University where he is the director of Carnegie Mellon University-Africa in Rwanda, Associate Dean for International Programs in Africa for the College of Engineering, Director of the EPA-funded Center for Air, Climate, and Energy Solutions, and Professor in the Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering and Public Policy. Dr. Robinson will begin his appointment as Dean in October. Until that time, Dr. Ken Reardon, Associate Dean for Research and CSU Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, will serve as Interim Dean.

Part of the lure of this leadership role for Dr. Robinson was the opportunity to return to Colorado State University, an institution he has long admired and for which he held a joint appointment as Professor in the Departments of Atmospheric Science and Mechanical Engineering. He left CSU to accept a position as head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Carnegie Mellon, where he had previously worked since 1998. After his return to CMU, Dr. Robinson continued to engage and collaborate with many CSU faculty and students in air quality, climate, and public health research.

Dr. Robinson has expressly stated his dedication to CSU’s land-grant mission and transforming lives through education, research, and innovation. With that he brings a great passion and understanding of our commitment to access and inclusive excellence. We are confident Dr. Robinson’s experience and leadership skills will enable him to successfully advance the WSCOE forward in the coming years.

In closing we want to thank the search committee, the Isaacson, Miller search firm, and Deans Beth Walker and Simon Tavener, who served as search committee co-chairs of a highly effective and successful process. We also want to share our gratitude once again for Dean Dave McLean. CSU has greatly benefited from Dave’s measured, thoughtful leadership during his decade as Dean of the WSCOE.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Allen Robinson as the next Dean of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

Sincerely,

Amy Parsons

President

Janice L. Nerger

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs