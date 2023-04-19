Career Center celebrates student employees with awards

Nominees answer questions about their student employment experience.
Colorado State University’s Career Center recently recognized student employees across the university as part of the annual Student Employee of the Year celebration.
The Student Employee of the Year process celebrates student employee staff members who serve on campus working to further the goals of the institution and support university operations. This year, the Career Center collected 76 nominations, with 71 unique nominees from many different departments across campus. These student employees were recognized for their high-quality work.
Nominees were honored at an April 11 reception at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center, where they had a chance to meet other nominees, learn about the impact of campus employment and find out who were the top-three award winners. Nominees were eligible to win a scholarship of $500 if they were one of two runners-up or $1,500 if they were the winner of the Student Employee of the Year Award. The scholarships were generously supported by the Office of Financial Aid.
The top three students were:
- Winner: An-Ping Yu, Campus Activities, RamEvents.
- Runner-Up: Justin Arndt, Office of Admissions.
- Runner-Up: Beatriz Sanchez, School of Social Work.
Justin Arndt (left), An-Ping Yu and Beatriz Sanchez with their awards.
In their own words
Nominators submitted a letter detailing the student employee’s accomplishments for the year and how they have contributed to the department and/or CSU community. They were also asked to make reference to how the student pursued the CSU Career Competencies throughout their time as a student employee.
- RamEvents Program Coordinator Carlos Rubio Regalado said: “An-Ping Yu has exemplified the values of RamEvents and centered others while creating different programmatic experiences at CSU. She understands student engagement and what it can yield in trying to make this campus a better place.”
- Ben Mancino, senior admissions counselor for campus visits, said: “Justin (Arndt) is a student that meets his expectations and exceeds them without being asked. He has a passion for the prospective student visitor experience and holds the ambassador team to the highest standard.”
- Marc Winokur, senior research scientist and director of the Social Work Research Center, said: “Bea (Sanchez) has applied her understanding of diverse people, cultures, and systems to the local issues impacting the Fort Collins community through a research lens.”
Criteria
For student employees to be considered they must be currently enrolled at CSU for both fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters as a degree-seeking undergraduate student. They also must be either a work-study or student hourly employee.
Nominees were then evaluated on the following rubric by a review committee:
- Student employee has gone above and beyond in their position which led to a lasting impact at the university or in the community.
Student employee has shown professional growth through the development of the core competencies.
- Student employee shows initiative to acquire and apply new skills to further their learning while contributing to the operation of the department.
Student employees are an extremely valuable population to the CSU Community. Over 85% of departments have employed students in the past year and CSU students represented 46% of all employee assignments on campus during the 2022-23 academic year.
Learn more
For more information on the top three candidates and a full list of the nominees, visit career.colostate.edu/student-employee-of-the-year.