Career Center celebrates student employees with awards

Colorado State University’s Career Center recently recognized student employees across the university as part of the annual Student Employee of the Year celebration.

The Student Employee of the Year process celebrates student employee staff members who serve on campus working to further the goals of the institution and support university operations. This year, the Career Center collected 76 nominations, with 71 unique nominees from many different departments across campus. These student employees were recognized for their high-quality work.

Nominees were honored at an April 11 reception at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center, where they had a chance to meet other nominees, learn about the impact of campus employment and find out who were the top-three award winners. Nominees were eligible to win a scholarship of $500 if they were one of two runners-up or $1,500 if they were the winner of the Student Employee of the Year Award. The scholarships were generously supported by the Office of Financial Aid.

The top three students were: