Canvas Credit Union offers classes for CSU employees

Money Challenges: Tactics for now and later

Tuesday, Sept. 29, noon-1 p.m.

The pandemic has made a huge impact on the finances of individuals and organizations. We’ll discuss practical tips to manage personal cash flow, saving, spending, and borrowing right now. Plus we’ll do a bit of crystal-ball forecasting regarding financial matters in the next 6-18 months.

Register at mylearning.colostate.edu or email nancyp@canvas.org

Credit Scores: Boosting your credit score can save you money

Oct. 8 and 14, noon-1 p.m.

You know that a good credit score can save you time and money. But how do you get a good score? Separate fact from fiction, learn how to obtain your reports, scores, and clean up errors. Plus, get specific strategies to improve your FICO Score. Whether you’re just establishing credit, getting back on track, or aiming for a flawless score, our seminar will get you on your way!

Register at mylearning.colostate.edu or email nancyp@canvas.org

Other community events

Canvas is also hosting a free Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26 at its Drake branch, 2503 Research Blvd. in Fort Collins, in partnership with the Alpine Club. Bring in your confidential papers, bills, tax documents, anything that you don’t want falling into the wrong hands, and let Iron Mountain’s master document destroyers unload and shred them while you stay in your car. No cardboard, boxes, electronics, or batteries, but canned/non-perishable food donations for the Food Bank for Larimer County will be cheerfully accepted.

On Monday, Oct. 5, Canvas is hosting the UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Donation Bus, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the Drake branch.

To donate blood, a person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent’s permission) and show photo identification. New blood donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds with no complications during previous donations. Please note that appointments and masks are required.

Signup link