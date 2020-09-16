Canvas Credit Union offers classes for CSU employees

Canvas Credit Union is once again offering financial education classes to the Colorado State University community this semester. All classes will be presented as webinars, and address issues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as home buying and credit scores.
Financial Webinars
Home Buying 101: Navigating the path to home ownership
Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Ready to buy your first home or maybe refinance your existing mortgage? Discover the current local market, the cost of renting versus buying, how to choose a Realtor, different loan types, down payment options, closing costs, fees, and more.
This class is offered in partnership with the CSU Alumni Association.
Money Challenges: Tactics for now and later
Tuesday, Sept. 29, noon-1 p.m.
The pandemic has made a huge impact on the finances of individuals and organizations. We’ll discuss practical tips to manage personal cash flow, saving, spending, and borrowing right now. Plus we’ll do a bit of crystal-ball forecasting regarding financial matters in the next 6-18 months.
Register at mylearning.colostate.edu or email nancyp@canvas.org
Credit Scores: Boosting your credit score can save you money
Oct. 8 and 14, noon-1 p.m.
You know that a good credit score can save you time and money. But how do you get a good score? Separate fact from fiction, learn how to obtain your reports, scores, and clean up errors. Plus, get specific strategies to improve your FICO Score. Whether you’re just establishing credit, getting back on track, or aiming for a flawless score, our seminar will get you on your way!
Register at mylearning.colostate.edu or email nancyp@canvas.org
Other community events
Canvas is also hosting a free Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26 at its Drake branch, 2503 Research Blvd. in Fort Collins, in partnership with the Alpine Club. Bring in your confidential papers, bills, tax documents, anything that you don’t want falling into the wrong hands, and let Iron Mountain’s master document destroyers unload and shred them while you stay in your car. No cardboard, boxes, electronics, or batteries, but canned/non-perishable food donations for the Food Bank for Larimer County will be cheerfully accepted.
On Monday, Oct. 5, Canvas is hosting the UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Donation Bus, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the Drake branch.
To donate blood, a person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent’s permission) and show photo identification. New blood donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds with no complications during previous donations. Please note that appointments and masks are required.