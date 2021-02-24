Better together: Celebrating CSU faculty and staff giving

The importance of sustaining our students cannot be overstated, and that’s why funds such as Rams Against Hunger, Ram Aid, cultural programming, scholarships, and hundreds of others were established.

“I think COVID really brought home the needs of students,” said Dan Alverez, a master instructor in the philosophy department. “For example, seeing international students stranded in airports who weren’t able to get home, and they needed money for food and basic necessities.”

“I first learned about the Fostering Success program through the alumni magazine,” said Doreen Beard, director of operations and engagement, Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising. “I actually cut out the little article when the program was first announced (in 2010), and thought, ‘Sometime when I’m able, that’s what I want to give to.’” That day came in 2014 when she started donating monthly through payroll deductions when she was hired by CSU.

Professor Roe Bubar, interim vice president for diversity, was a first-generation student who worked her way through an undergraduate and law degree. She experienced firsthand the benefits of programs that support students. “I’ve been committed to student success,” she said. “This academic year, I’ve donated to the Native American Cultural Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center to support programs for Black History Month, and also to the Pride Center to support our LGBT2SQ students at CSU.”

Bubar believes it’s been particularly important to donate to student cultural centers, which can support students in more holistic ways, particularly when students face unique challenges, such as the ones posed by the pandemic and the associated economic hardships.

A similar passion for students guides Timalyn O’Neill, senior associate director of processing and client services in the Office of Admissions.

“The two funds I predominately give to are Rams Against Hunger and the Fostering Success program. Both programs profoundly identify us as being ‘Ramily’ and underscore the importance of Rams taking care of Rams,” she said. “Those funds are most meaningful to me because they really are helping students with the most basic needs for food and shelter. CSU has such a strong reputation in those areas that for me there is a pride point, too, and I like making a difference.”

“I worry about the wellbeing of students,” said Dr. Ann Gill, former dean of the College of Liberal Arts, who now volunteers for the Alumni Association. “If I can do something to help in a time that’s difficult, I need to do that. It’s all about the people.” Of her nearly 36-year career at CSU, she says, “the students left footprints on my heart.”