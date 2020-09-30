Art students complete mural at CSU Spur campus during CRUSH Walls event

A group of graduate student artists from Colorado State University successfully completed its mural on a building that will adjoin the future CSU Spur campus as part of CRUSH Walls, a Denver street art festival held Sept. 14-20.

As part of a partnership with the CSU System, eight students in CSU’s Department of Art and Art History painted images of Colorado’s official state fish, bird and flower on a building that will be renovated and eventually attached to the water building at the CSU Spur campus, expected to be complete in 2022. CSU Spur is located within the boundaries of the Denver’s River North (RiNo) Arts District, where the CRUSH Walls event spanned 30 blocks and featured 40 murals made by about 100 artists.

“I feel so humbled that we get to be around such amazing artists that are doing such amazing artwork,” said painter and Master of Fine Arts student Andrea Bagdon, who led the effort as president of the University’s Master of Visual Arts Association.

“Working with CRUSH, the best feeling we can equate to this is just gratitude,” added Clark Valentine, whose concentration is drawing. “It’s just a great opportunity that we get to be the ‘little guys’ in a really, really big pond.”