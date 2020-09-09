CSU art students to paint mural at Spur campus during CRUSH Walls event Sept. 14-20

“There was overwhelming excitement among the grad students about doing this,” added Clark Valentine, whose concentration is drawing. “Everyone wanted to take this opportunity to work with the Denver art community.”

For Johanna Guilfoyle, a printmaker, the experience will be even more powerful because it’s happening after months of social distancing and staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been separated from my studio, my supplies, and my classmates,” Guilfoyle said. “Just to have this opportunity for physical connection to the arts community is honestly the most exciting for me. Even wearing masks and being six feet apart, there’s nothing like working together with your fellow artists.”

Design thinking on display

The students in the Department of Art and Art History come from a variety of concentrations besides painting, including sculpture, metalsmithing, printmaking and drawing.

“Painting is not necessarily each artist’s home medium, but all of them have the ideation, design thinking and creative input to participate in this,” said Eleanor Moseman, the head of the department. “A metalsmith goes through the preparatory process too, sketching, designing and making mock-ups. That happens no matter what your medium is. If it’s conceptualized carefully, it’s going to be more impactful. We teach our students that visually compelling art is great, but art with expansive thinking behind it is even better.”

The wall the students are painting is on a building that will be renovated and eventually attached to the water building at the CSU Spur campus, expected to be complete in 2022. CSU Spur is located within the boundaries of the RiNo Arts District, and the collaboration between CRUSH and CSU Spur is expected to be an annual affair.

“To have our students working with renowned street artists will be quite powerful and career-building for them,” Moseman said. “They’ll be integrated into the programming and will have contact with the other artists.”

One of the artists working on a CRUSH Walls mural and engaging with the CSU students is Anthony Garcia, owner of the Birdseed Collective, who’s among the artists who have been chosen to create artwork for the CSU Spur campus.

“We’re seeing this as an opportunity to expand our students’ horizons and explore how they might incorporate socially based practice into their careers,” Moseman said.

It’s also good exposure for the department, she added.

“For us to have a presence in the Denver art scene will be a tremendous boost to our programs,” she said. “To have more visibility in Denver will help with recruitment and awareness.”