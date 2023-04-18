Jackson County: Coby Corkle – Business Administration/Construction Management

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Coby Corkle

Educational status: Business, accounting concentration and construction management (2013 graduate)

Why I chose CSU: Familiar campus with majors that I was interested in.

Favorite thing about CSU: Campus is continually improving to keep it up-to-date.

Clubs/organizations in college: Associated General Contractors (AGC) and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Team

Favorite achievement: Competing in Orlando with the NAHB Team was my favorite experience. While we didn’t place as highly as we would have liked, it was a unique experience and our team put in some great work. It also helps that our flights were delayed by a day, so we got to spend an extra day down in Orlando. Scott Glick, our professor, took us to Universal Studios and we had a great day.

Career goals: Own a business that allows me to balance work and personal life. (Editor’s note: Coby is a District I county commissioner in Jackson County)

Favorite instructor: Bill Shuster, Business capstone: Bill encouraged us to delve deeper into problems that organizations and/or communities face. Then we were tasked with finding practical solutions to those problems.

What do you tell people from Jackson County about CSU: The business and construction management programs do a great job encouraging networking with employers in the area. This leads to great career opportunities and strong interviewing skills.

Something people should know about Jackson County: Jackson County it truly an outdoorsman’s paradise. We are the moose capital of Colorado, the North Sand Hills allow for a very unique off-roading experience, there are hundreds of lakes to fish, the snowmobiling is first-class, and the hunting is exceptional. The climate and remoteness are often undesirable to many, but I’ve never felt more free than when I escape into our diverse landscapes.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: The Border War rivalry with the University of Wyoming

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: I enjoyed Lucky Joe’s and Jim’s Wings in my college days.

Quirky fact about you: If I get the flu or am sick for several days, I typically rewatch all of the Lord of the Rings movies. They were my all-time favorite movies to see in theaters and there is something still relaxing about watching them.

Role/Influence of CSU extension in Jackson County: They have a very strong influence on our Ag and 4-H programs within the community.

I’d like to thank: My family and friends that have made all phases of my life special.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Adolfson & Peterson Construction employed me for my internship, and it was a very challenging, but rewarding experience. I was given ample opportunity to learn from various individuals on the project and was even in charge of an entire site for a week while my superintendent was sick. We were performing a remodel in an occupied college campus with more than 40 workers onsite every day. It was the most stressful week of my life, but I learned a lot.