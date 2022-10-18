The All64 Project: Student Q&As from each of Colorado’s counties illustrate CSU’s diversity

NOTE: The pins in color (above) are the counties that are completed. The gray ones are not yet published. Return to this SOURCE page as the map fills up with Q&As from students from every corner of the state. You can zoom in and out on the map with your mouse or fingers (on mobile). Once you click on a pin via cell phone, the name and county will appear if you click on it (and perhaps scroll), it will pop up to reveal the photo and link. For an alternative accessibility list, click the “All64” tag at the bottom of the page.
Colorado State University serves all 64 of Colorado’s counties by providing research-backed solutions to local challenges, and access to higher education that builds careers and empowers communities.
From farms and ranches to cities and towns, from mountains to prairie, CSU embraces its mission to be a shining example of a “public research university that leads in teaching, research, service and extension for the benefit of the citizens of Colorado, the United States and the world.”
The State Pride football game against Hawaii on Saturday features uniforms inspired by Colorado’s state flag. CSU’s All64 Project is a school-year long effort to illustrate how students describe their CSU experience.
During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one CSU student or alum from each county — from Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between. The enclosed map with pinned county locations will show which profiles are done. The first six counties and students are included in this initial launch.
The clickable pinned locations will include links to the Q&As, which tell the tale of why people attended CSU, their favorite faculty member, Fort Collins hangouts and their career goals. The list will grow until all counties are represented.
Rural and urban
In Baca County (population 3,570), Chelsea Alton is the third sibling in her family to attend CSU. She said she often talks up her university to people in her county in the far southeastern corner of the state. Alton studies biomedical sciences.
“I do try to sell ‘em or at least try to get them to come up and see Fort Collins,” Alton said. “Like if you see Fort Collins, you’ll fall in love with it and you’ll want to go to CSU. I try to convince everyone, (saying) you have no idea just how great it can be.”
Abi Tekeste, the representative from Denver County (population 715,000), does the same.
“It’s a home away from home because you’re still here (in Colorado), you’re still in very close proximity (to Denver), so there’s that support from a distance,” said Tekeste, who is studying political science and international studies. “But there’s also a great support system here on campus. Whether it’s academic-wise, in terms of tutoring, to emotional support, CSU does a really, really great job of making sure their students are OK.”
Construction to Horticulture
Thomas Pannunzio, from Pueblo County (population 167,412) is studying construction management and was on the football team for parts of five seasons. He has chatted with students at his old high school about CSU: “Whenever I go down there to work out and I see the principal, he’s like, ‘Hey, can you come talk to a couple kids that are thinking about coming up there?’”
Ila Jolly, from Rio Grande County (population 11,300) in southern Colorado, transferred from another university to CSU to study horticulture. “Someday I would like to own a business that sells hydroponically grown produce and/or annuals and perennials,” she said.
‘Let’s pull through this together’
Chris Moss, a forest and rangeland stewardship major, is from Broomfield County (population 69,444) between Denver and Boulder: “With the knowledge gained through the courses I’ve taken here at CSU, I hope to develop and implement new wildland firefighting tactics to help diminish the number of structures lost with the WUI (wild-land urban interface).”
Coming from Washington County (population 4,869 in northeast Colorado), Levi Kipp said COVID-19 was a challenge for everyone, but was made easier by campus spirit.
“There were many challenges associated with learning during the pandemic,” said Kipp, a statistics major. “However, I’m glad many of my peers and instructors had a ‘let’s pull through this together’ mentality during the tough times.”
These first six students of the All64 Project show just part of the diversity of students, majors and personalities that make up the CSU experience. Throughout the school year, students from all eight colleges and CSU and dozens of majors will be represented.