The All64 Project: Student Q&As from each of Colorado’s counties illustrate CSU’s diversity

Colorado State University serves all 64 of Colorado’s counties by providing research-backed solutions to local challenges, and access to higher education that builds careers and empowers communities.

From farms and ranches to cities and towns, from mountains to prairie, CSU embraces its mission to be a shining example of a “public research university that leads in teaching, research, service and extension for the benefit of the citizens of Colorado, the United States and the world.”

The State Pride football game against Hawaii on Saturday features uniforms inspired by Colorado’s state flag. CSU’s All64 Project is a school-year long effort to illustrate how students describe their CSU experience.

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one CSU student or alum from each county — from Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between. The enclosed map with pinned county locations will show which profiles are done. The first six counties and students are included in this initial launch.

The clickable pinned locations will include links to the Q&As, which tell the tale of why people attended CSU, their favorite faculty member, Fort Collins hangouts and their career goals. The list will grow until all counties are represented.