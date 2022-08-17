Annual Community Welcome outreach initiative returns Aug. 24

Story by Greg Over

Off-Campus Life and Neighborhood Services at the City of Fort Collins are excited to host the 22nd annual Community Welcome, an event designed to help foster a sense of community and connection between students and long-term Fort Collins residents.

Each year, teams of volunteers that include CSU and city staff, students, and community members talk with more than 1,500 residents around campus and inform neighbors about various topics. Community Welcome serves to raise the community’s awareness of new and existing ordinances, and the many resources available to them in Fort Collins.

The event will be held from 4:30–8:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, when teams will canvas neighborhoods near the main campus and provide information on noise, trash, occupancy, and snow ordinances, as well as off-campus parties, the riot law, and the importance of forming strong, positive relationships with neighbors. Volunteer registration is now open, and those who attend are treated to dinner and dessert as well as opening remarks from ke leadership from the University and the City.

“Community Welcome could not be successful without the support of volunteers,” said Lindsay Mason, director of Off-Campus Life. “Our volunteers come from a broad range of city and university offices and provide expertise when canvassing neighborhoods to answer questions from students and city residents. These teams provide information about anything that helps create harmony between student and non-student city residents. For example, students will learn about everything from snow removal expectations to the party registration system that provides them with an opportunity to get a phone call warning for a noise violation before police visit their home.”

Sign up is available at ocl.colostate.edu/community-welcome. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 19.

Increased police presence

Volunteers for Community Welcome include many CSUPD and Fort Collins Police Services officers. This means that there will be a significant number of police vehicles parked near the Lory Student Center during the orientation meeting, which is held before teams spread out across the area. Their presence is not an indication of an emergency on campus or in the building.