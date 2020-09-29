Activism in the era of COVID-19

Activism has been a part of the United States since its founding. Since then, the causes and practices have been evolving and expanding, bringing with them echoes of the past.

“These current movements are built upon foundations that were created through the tireless work of largely unsung heroes,” Ishiwata said. “This summer’s nationwide demonstrations surrounding racial justice, for example, looked markedly different than Ferguson (Missouri) in 2014. The pandemic is at least part of this equation.”

Part of what has changed this year is many people’s awareness of activism.

“It was here in a significant way even before the pandemic,” Martinez said. “For people who have had less exposure to activism, the heightened visibility of it seems really big and really different.”

It might seem hard to remember now, with so many dramatic events in 2020 – from protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to election year political demonstrations – but in recent years, there has also been major, public activism around the environment, economic inequality, undocumented students, and abortion and gun rights. For example, the 2019 climate strike drew some 6 million people – many of them young – out to protest the climate crisis. And hundreds of CSU students demonstrated against racial bias during President McConnell’s first Fall Address last year.

“It’s always been there,” Martinez said. “The pandemic has shifted the visibility to it, and the consciousness around it.”

Beyond the awareness, the pandemic has also shaped how people are showing support for a cause. Ishiwata noted there has been “a boom of activity shared on social media,” especially for people under 30. A study by the Pew Research Center found that in June of this year, more than half of respondents ages 18-29 had used social media to look for information about local protests or rallies (compared with about a third of people ages 30-49). Those under 30 were also more likely to have “used a hashtag related to a political or social issue and encouraged others to take action on issues they see as important.” Activism is even spreading to online game platforms, such as Animal Crossing.

Another way the pandemic has changed the way people engage in activism is perhaps even more fundamental. It has drastically changed the shape of millions of people’s daily lives. For one, Martinez noted, many people found they were home more and have more time to participate actively, whether that is attending in-person rallies or engaging in campaigns and other efforts remotely.

At the same time, the pandemic has also made people feel more isolated and, in many ways, less in control of their lives. Because the virus could make its way into anyone’s home, causing a health or financial crisis (or both), more people are feeling a vulnerability that they might not be used to. “People are seeking to have some say in their lives, in the world,” Martinez added. “It has created the perfect storm to bring more people into activism.”

Despite these shifts, there have still been aspects of social activism that haven’t changed all that much this year. According to Stecula, “social protests are, well, social, and gathering on Zoom is not an alternative to gathering in public places to demand social change.” Some of the main differences in many large-scale protests this year have been many individuals wearing masks and perhaps practicing physical distancing where possible.

Of course, he noted, “many folks were likely reluctant to join demonstrations and protests due to concerns about health during the pandemic. But the months of pandemic lockdowns and social isolation experienced by so many Americans probably made some people more likely to come out and be with other members of their community demanding social change.”