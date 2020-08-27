When the fall semester got underway at Colorado State University on Aug. 24, about 64% of classes were taught either entirely face-to-face or in a hybrid model with some in-person instruction.

Considering the new health protocols prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the university community say that it took a lot of collaboration and hard work by many people behind the scenes to have so many courses with an in-person element.

“In early April, the challenges seemed monumental,” said Kelly Long, vice provost for undergraduate affairs. “Yet collaboration with many units on campus made accomplishing an ambitious goal possible.”

It also made Kristi Buffington, the space information and data manager for Facilities Management, thankful that she has an interior designer on staff. Terry Adams, and her colleague Mike Shortall, faced the daunting task of mapping out general assignment classrooms on campus and redesigning their layout to create 6 feet of space between each student.

“That was very time-consuming and a lot of effort,” Buffington said. “It took us most of the summer.”

Once the team determined the new room configurations and capacities, it was a bit of a shock.

“Capacities went way down,” Buffington said. “Everyone was surprised because it was a big drop.”