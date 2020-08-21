Facilities Management protecting air quality in CSU buildings

For several months, the Colorado State University Facilities Management team has worked with faculty members with expertise in energy and environmental health, public health experts and members of the University’s COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness Team to heighten the indoor air quality in buildings on all campuses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emphasizes that “ensuring proper ventilation with outside air can help reduce the concentration of airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors.”

Increased ventilation in CSU buildings, paired with the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already being followed by CSU (reduced building occupancy, mandated face coverings, socially distant furniture placement, and increased cleaning and disinfecting building interiors), can effectively reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission indoors.

“CSU building ventilation systems will be healthy, based on our extensive planning and preparations,” said Tom Satterly, associate vice president for Facilities Management. “I am so proud of our Facilities Management team rising up to this challenge. Ensuring the health of our students, faculty and staff is paramount, and essential to their success here at CSU.”

Satterly said Facilities Management has increased the amount of outdoor air brought in to university buildings, when possible, and if necessary installed portable HEPA filtration units.

“Our proactive actions will increase outside air to building spaces, treat return air and/or supply air to spaces via mechanical filtration or treating the air, and maintain indoor comfort as defined by temperature and relative humidity,” he said.

CSU is following American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers guidance and meeting building code requirements for healthy indoor air. Public health guidelines for building ventilation systems, which continue to evolve, include assessment, readiness and maintenance measures, new and modified designs for renovations and new buildings, filtration upgrades and reviewing operations of occupied facilities, Satterly said.

“Our team of facilities professionals takes great pride in their respective fields of expertise, and what a wonderful demonstration of our FM values: Caring, Collaborative, Experts, Progressive and Good Stewards,” he added. “I think our team truly checked all the boxes on this recent effort.”