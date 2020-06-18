A response to the SCOTUS ruling on DACA

I am proud to be able to point our lawmakers to the unequivocal public support for immigrant families and students recently posted by Colorado’s higher education leaders. And I am also proud to share that CSU’s incredible advocates, a team of both faculty and staff, have taken the unprecedented step of convening colleagues from institutions across the state tomorrow to affirm our mutual support for our undocumented and DACA students and discuss how we can continue to support these students going forward. Both Angie Paccione from the Colorado Department of Higher Education and I will be joining this virtual convening, at which we will discuss, among other things, how we can meet our students’ needs for financial aid, health care, support networks, academic advising and career planning. Look for a SOURCE story about this convening on Monday.

In regards to the recent SCOTUS ruling, the next step, of course, is for our elected officials to pass the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors), to secure them more permanent relief. And when that’s done, it’s long past time for Congress to get back to work on comprehensive immigration reform and sort out the countless, often conflicting, immigration laws and policies currently on the books.

So, while this is a day to celebrate, it also represents a first step on a much longer journey. As we move forward, I want to reiterate what I said publicly just a few weeks ago: that all our undocumented and immigrant students are and will continue to be valued members of our CSU community. You have our unwavering support as you pursue your academic endeavors and we will assure you have the services and resources you may need to realize your dreams. I am deeply committed to your success, as I am to that of every single member of this Ram family.

Warmly,

Joyce McConnell

President