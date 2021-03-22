365 days of the pandemic. Together.

When President Joyce McConnell announced that all Colorado State University operations would be moving to a remote environment on March 23, 2020, no one knew how long it would last, and certainly no one expected we would be observing the one-year anniversary of the move. But here we are, socially distanced but still together as a community.

The Social and Digital Media Team produced this video to show how the CSU Ramily remained stalwart, resilient, creative and most of all connected during the past 12 months. See how we got through all 365 days – so far – of the pandemic. Together.