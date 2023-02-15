Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to speak at CSU

It’s been nearly one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and while the conflict no longer dominates front-page headlines on a daily basis, Ambassador William Taylor wants to ensure that Americans don’t forget what’s at stake.

“The outcome of this war is important for the United States and important for the people of Colorado,” said Taylor, who now works for the U.S. Institute of Peace. “I hope that an understanding of the war’s significance will lead to a continuation of the broad support that exists right now for Ukraine on a bipartisan basis across the country.”

Taylor served as the ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009 and as the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv in 2019. He’ll share his insights about the country during a keynote presentation at the Colorado State University International Symposium on Feb. 28.

It’s part of Taylor’s effort to bring the significance of the conflict more than 9,000 miles away from the U.S. closer to home.

“If Russia wins, if Russia is able to take over Ukraine, then it will be in a position to continue its expansion – threatening our NATO allies in Europe,” Taylor said. “And if our NATO allies are invaded, then the U.S. is invaded in one real sense, so this matters to us in a real way.”

Taylor said he truly believes that Ukraine can win the war, but that it can’t do so without the assistance of the United States, which has already provided an unprecedented $27.5 billion in aid.

He said he hopes to use his platform to help Americans understand why it’s important for this support for Ukraine to continue.

“The average person needs to keep discussing this issue with their families, friends and neighbors and classmates, and to realize that we all understand and continue to believe that this is a historic opportunity to make ourselves and the world more secure,” Taylor said.