Campaign ushers in new era for Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

If you want to know how the State Your Purpose: Campaign for Colorado State University impacted one of the university’s flagship colleges, just look at the name on the sign outside the building:

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

In 2016, CSU’s renowned engineering program leapt to new heights when alumnus Walter Scott, Jr., gifted – or as he would prefer, invested – $53.3 million to the college that helped shape his career as a giant in the construction industry. The gift not only is the largest in the university’s history, it put a name on one of its eight colleges for just the second time in CSU’s 150-year history.

“Mr. Scott has been a generous scholarship donor since 1981,” said David McLean, dean of the college. “His assistance with improving our physical facilities – the Suzanne and Walter Scott, Jr. Bioengineering Building – and his 2017 gift supporting undergraduate scholarships, graduate fellowships and faculty chairs during this campaign have been transformative. We’ve attracted more of the best and brightest students, and they have elevated our college. The college has also drawn some wonderful graduate students through the Scott Fellows program to elevate our research, and we have been able to hire recognized national leaders as Scott Presidential Chairs in critical areas of global focus: Water, Energy, Environment and Health.

Walter Scott, Jr.

“The campaign has supported and advanced every aspect of the college’s mission to provide excellence in teaching, research and outreach. The gift from Walter Scott, Jr. elevated our reputation and awareness of the college’s needs and opportunities for all alumni and friends of the college to contribute in their own meaningful way. We are all partners in the success of our students, faculty and staff.”