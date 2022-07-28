Are we in a recession? Here’s what a CSU professor says about the ‘tepid’ economy

“When you look at the bigger picture, this report is definitely a relatively small blip,” Weiler said.

Will the Fed continue to raise interest rates?

The day before the GDP report was released, the Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates by 0.75% – something Weiler said was expected by many economists. In fact, he said he wouldn’t have been surprised had the Fed raised rates by as high as 1%.

“The Fed is focused on getting inflation down, and the 9% rate of inflation that we’re at right now is high and they’ve got to do something about it,” Weiler said.

The goal of raising interest rates is to cool the economy and to fight inflation, but Weiler said it might be too early to determine if the Fed is responsible for this quarter’s GDP decline or if other factors are at play.

Consumers are continuing to buy services, but are slowing down on purchasing actual goods

Weiler said the U.S. GDP is unique in that whether it grows or contracts is based nearly 70% on the consumer.

“The reason we’re getting this tepid growth right now is because consumers themselves are confused,” Weiler said.

In the most recent report, consumption of services – like eating out at restaurants, going to hotels and spending money on travel – went up, but Weiler said spending on items like food at the grocery store declined.

“You can understand why because inflation is making your bagels and your cheese and everything else go up in price, and consumers look at that and say ‘maybe not’ when all the sudden these items cost more,” Weiler said.

Weiler said each of these individual decisions sum up the GDP, and that if prices start stabilizing, consumer spending on goods could increase. In a related report on earnings, real earnings – thus taking out inflation – have been fairly steadily dropping since the beginning of the year, which underscores the expensive consequences of living in a high-inflation economy.

The travel industry is continuing to grow

Weiler said according to the latest U.S. GDP report, exports have actually increased.

“That’s surprising given how strong the U.S. dollar is,” Weiler said.

The reason why? Weiler said it’s partially because exports include travel to the U.S., and large numbers of people are visiting the country and spending their money here.

Conversely, imports are also on the rise, and that number is impacted by the large numbers of U.S. travelers headed overseas. Part of the reason for these increasing numbers might be the fact that people are beginning to live with COVID-19 and are traveling more than they did two years ago.

“COVID is becoming just part of life, and with that, people are traveling more, among other activities,” Weiler said.

Today’s headlines could impact the broader economic picture

Weiler said consumers tend to become far more cautious when they see the word “recession” on the front page of every news website.

“If enough economists say it’s a recession, people will act like it’s a recession, which is why I’m being careful with my wording today and am using the word ‘tepid,’” Weiler said. “Again, the job growth is good, nominal wages are still rising, but things like investment and government spending are down, and so we are just sort of playing it even.”