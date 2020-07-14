University Testing Center deemed essential, earns national recognition

While the majority of Colorado State University faculty and staff have been teaching and working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Testing Center has been deemed an essential service. Since mid-May, 680 CSU students and community members have taken exams required for college credit or professional licenses at the center on campus.

UTC has also received Test Center Certification from the National College Testing Association, in recognition of its high test administration standards and for providing excellent service to the community. The five-year certification, which can be renewed with continued compliance with national standards, was developed to guide post-secondary test centers in the delivery of quality programs, and those centers achieving it are leaders in exemplary practices that set a high bar for others.

Paula Rodriguez, director of UTC, said the staff began the application process for certification in December, but did not receive word that it had been granted until July.

“I am so proud of our team,” she said. “The national recognition of the University Testing Center reflects the quality of our staff and the level of professionalism that we strive for with every customer interaction. I couldn’t be more thrilled with our achievement!”

COVID-19 protocols followed

Once the University pivoted to all-remote learning and teaching after Spring Break, Rodriguez said she and the center’s three other non-student staff members began modifying operations to follow CDC and county health department guidelines.