Two CSU graduates explain roles at company bringing lab-grown chicken to kitchen tables

Foundations built at CSU

“The network within CSU is really what prepared me for working in food innovation,” Davila said. “Whether it was alternative proteins, meat science, food processing technologies, and yes, even cultivated meat, there was someone there who could share knowledge and point you in the right direction.”

As Colorado’s land-grant university CSU has long supported animal agriculture and local food producers. Newer technologies, like UPSIDE’s lab-based approach, address a consumer demand for alternative protein options.

“We had someone come into our food biotechnology seminars to talk about advances in cultivated meat, and I remember thinking to myself that I would be lucky to even try something like that in my lifetime,” Davila said. “Fast forward a few years to me accepting a job at UPSIDE Foods, where I get to work with that same technology every day. It really is amazing how quickly food technology moves, and I am happy to be working with a leader in the cultivated meat space.”

Joslin said her time at CSU was all about learning that failure is a big part of the scientific process, and that creativity is needed to find solutions.

“The Department of Chemistry was always bringing in professors for seminars that highlighted amazing and cutting-edge research, and we got to have meals with them,” Joslin said. “Looking back, even things that were terrifying at the time gave me exposure to so many different aspects of chemistry and helped me to become a well-rounded scientist.”

Job duties at UPSIDE

The duo traveled different paths from Fort Collins to get to California-based UPSIDE. They work in separate roles but have a common goal.

In her first five years at UPSIDE, Joslin was a research and design scientist leading the analytical team. She’s transitioned to being a scientist on the regulatory team.

“My expertise in analytical chemistry has allowed me to help build a foundation for how we develop methods to analyze the composition of our meat products,” Joslin said. “This allows us to optimize and understand the meat-growing process from start to finish, including characterizing the cells, how those cells grow and how we keep them happy, and ultimately determining the nutritional profile and safety of our products. To make the best products, we need the best data – and for that we need the best analytical methods!”

Davila works in product development, leading a team of food technologists who work on all aspects related to finished products.

“We test various prototypes at the bench, screen new species and formats of UPSIDE meat, and collaborate with sensory and manufacturing to set us up for successful commercialization and launch of our delicious products,” Davila said. “At the end of the day, it really comes down to a group of scientists and food people making different iterations of tasty things like sausages, meatballs, chicken nuggets and much more.”