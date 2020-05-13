Transfort running modified FLEX service

As a first step toward ramping up service that has been suspended during the state’s stay-at-home order, Transfort will begin running partial and modified FLEX service on May 18.

The service will run three round trips per day, Monday through Friday:

Southbound departing Fort Collins at 6:00 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. will stop in Loveland, Longmont and Boulder

Northbound departing Boulder 8:09 a.m., 3:18 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will stop in Longmont, Loveland and then Fort Collins

Modification includes stops in Loveland, both NB and SB, at Highway 297 and 23rd, as well as at Highway 287 and 8th.

The next step in the ramp up will begin on June 1, and is still under development.