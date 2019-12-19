Future of agriculture relies on diverse, inclusive workforce

“We aren’t going to be successful in the aims we have for building diverse and inclusive thought partners, workplaces, universities, without the participation of everybody in this room,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, as she moderated a panel at the Colorado State University AgInnovation Summit in early December.

Kirkpatrick recently transitioned into the role of executive director of Together We Grow, a consortium of the world’s largest agribusiness companies, universities and nonprofits, focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in the future agricultural workforce. The consortium’s Center for an Enhanced Workforce in Agribusiness will be housed at Spur, CSU System’s future campus at the National Western Center.

“We all play a role – each one of us in this room – in creating cultures that are inclusive,” Kirkpatrick said.

Embracing discomfort, driving innovation