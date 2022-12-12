Staplers, boomboxes and beakers, oh my! CSU Surplus is the ultimate holiday shopping adventure

A collage of the wide variety of items available at CSU Surplus.
If your holiday shopping list happens to include both Colorado State University gear and a gently-used vintage tape recorder, you can check both boxes without ever leaving campus.
CSU Surplus – located at 201 W. Lake Street – is the University’s reuse, resale and recycle hub. That means its inventory changes every day, but shoppers can typically expect to find everything from used electronics (including iPhones and sometimes even AirPods) to lab equipment.
In a world where thrifting and upcycling are officially cool (not like they ever weren’t), the SOURCE team took a field trip to CSU Surplus to share some unique and practical finds for your holiday season and beyond. Check out some of the highlights below, and for the latest CSU Surplus updates, follow their absolutely iconic Twitter account.
And a heads up: CSU Surplus is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be closed for the holidays Dec. 21-26. See a full list of hours on their website: https://col.st/rOXLQ. A pro tip? In addition to nearby A lot parking, there are also five free spots dedicated to CSU Surplus shoppers out in front of the building.
And now, without further ado, here are some unique and practical CSU Surplus finds:
A ’90s boombox
Sure, it’s possible to reenact that one scene in “Say Anything” using a modern bluetooth speaker, but why would you if an affordable alternative were available instead? Luckily, CSU Surplus is home to a $40 ’90s stereo that has both a CD and tape player. Unfortunately, a copy of Peter Gabriel’s greatest hits is not included.
A vintage tape recorder in an original leather case
Recording on your phone is cool, but recording with a vintage tape deck housed in a leather shoulder carrier is even cooler.
CSU apparel
Ram pride is the gift that keeps on giving, and to be honest, the world can never have enough. Luckily, CSU Surplus has everything from work-appropriate polos to gym shorts for everyone to stay outfitted in green and gold.
Podiums
If you’ve ever thought your PowerPoint party was missing a sweet podium, you’re in luck! They’re available at CSU Surplus for a cool $20.
Lab equipment
Have someone on your holiday shopping list who seemingly has everything? Well, it’s likely that they don’t have a professional-grade laboratory counter. And, for the aspiring scientist in your life, CSU Surplus also has numerous test tubes and beakers.
Furniture
Often, the best gifts are the most practical. CSU Surplus is home to everything from $15 wheeled office chairs to $5 footlockers to $40 dressers.
And then, there are these chairs for $350. While the price tag might seem steep, they’re actually vintage mid-century modern Knoll Saarinen chairs that have seen asking prices as high as $1,600.
Kitchenware
Is life without coffee a life at all? We may never need to know the answer thanks to CSU Surplus, which is currently selling a variety of coffee makers that range in size from single-use Keurig to industrial.
And, after making all that industrial-sized vat of coffee, you’ll likely need something to drink it out of. CSU Surplus has come to the rescue once again with an assortment of mugs with prices as low as $1.
Other items in stock include cooking pans, special salad dressing ladles and glasses and water bottles commemorating past CSU events.
Luggage
Travel is one of the best parts of life, and having good luggage can make or break the experience. CSU Surplus is home to everything from rolling carry-on bags to a vintage suitcase that will ensure you travel in style.
Footwear
From ski boots to football cleats to even no-slip shoes, CSU Surplus has the footwear fit for the entire gamut of Colorado activities.
Electronics
Some of the most popular items at CSU Surplus are its secondhand Androids, iPhones and laptops. Also available are iPads, AirPod cases (and occasionally actual AirPods!) and various accessories. The warehouse also has plenty of keyboards and mouses to make your home office setup far more functional.
Speaking of laptops … if you’re looking for a laptop bag, you’re in luck! Every type imaginable is available for $10.
Holiday decorations
Need to add some extra cheer to your home or office? CSU Surplus has a box of garlands and other decorations, and even some very cute antlers?? for the reindeer in your life.
Books and art
CSU Surplus has a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books for $1, as well as wall art of various sizes.
A stapler that will impress everyone (probably)
No one will ever put this industrial-strength stapler from CSU Surplus into a Jello mold, that’s for sure.
And there are more office supplies where this came from, ranging from $0.10 writing utensils to whiteboards to tasteful desk calculators.
Want to see more of what’s in stock at CSU Surplus? Check out this Dec. 4 walkthrough of the store: