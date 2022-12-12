Staplers, boomboxes and beakers, oh my! CSU Surplus is the ultimate holiday shopping adventure

CSU Surplus – located at 201 W. Lake Street – is the University’s reuse, resale and recycle hub. That means its inventory changes every day, but shoppers can typically expect to find everything from used electronics (including iPhones and sometimes even AirPods) to lab equipment.

In a world where thrifting and upcycling are officially cool (not like they ever weren’t), the SOURCE team took a field trip to CSU Surplus to share some unique and practical finds for your holiday season and beyond. Check out some of the highlights below, and for the latest CSU Surplus updates, follow their absolutely iconic Twitter account.

And a heads up: CSU Surplus is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be closed for the holidays Dec. 21-26. See a full list of hours on their website: https://col.st/rOXLQ. A pro tip? In addition to nearby A lot parking, there are also five free spots dedicated to CSU Surplus shoppers out in front of the building.

And now, without further ado, here are some unique and practical CSU Surplus finds: