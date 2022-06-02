Her name sits atop the door to Room 157 just inside the main entrance to the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising. It was her classroom when she was a teacher in the Department of Design and Merchandising in Colorado State University’s College of Health and Human Sciences.

For Linda L. Carlson (M.S., ’88), curator emerita of the Avenir Museum, that token of appreciation was more than enough recognition for her 22-year career curating the department’s costume and textiles collection.

The department and the college, however, saw things differently. Last month, Carlson was chosen as the 2022 recipient of the Spirit of Philanthropy Award.

“It was amazing! I was absolutely flabbergasted,” said Carlson, who was attending a college event celebrating faculty emeriti, retirees, and donors when the announcement of the award was made.

The award is given annually by the Division of University Advancement to a current, emeritus, or retired faculty or staff member who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a sustained commitment to increasing public understanding of the mission and programs of the University and worked collaboratively with a development team on fundraising activities.

Carlson is quick to point out that her success was a team sport. “It was about a lot of people who shared my passion, who were supportive of what I was doing and believed in the mission of the Avenir Museum. I certainly had a love and passion for it, but I didn’t accomplish this by myself.”