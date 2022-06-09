Grand opening marks beginning of endless possibilities at CSU Spur’s Terra building 

As soon as Terra’s opening day, students and faculty from across multiple disciplines had the opportunity to showcase their expertise.

Evan Spanner, a senior watershed science major, manned a titration station on the third floor of the building, and offered demonstrations of the process behind calculating the pH of the water that’s used in agriculture.

“Water’s the biggest part of life, and it’s important to educate people about it,” Spanner said.

In the greenhouse on the top level of Terra, Anthony Percival, a doctoral student in horticulture, helped visitors pot basil and lettuce plants to take home and put in their own gardens.

“It’s always nice to see the smiles, and do my part to really connect people with their food,” Percival said.

Nearby, incoming master’s student Oliver Fulton showed off a vertical aeroponic garden that can grow multiple heads of lettuce in an urban setting, maximizing available space and minimizing water usage. Just outside of this greenhouse sits a rooftop salsa garden with a view overlooking the downtown Denver skyline.

“I’m very interested in finding new ways to feed people in a sustainable way,” Fulton said.

Downstairs, in the Morgridge Learning Lab – which is home to CAM’s Ag Academy and other educational programs – Agricultural and Resource Economics Associate Professor Kellie Enns worked with her students to showcase a real-life demonstration about the different layers in soil.

Kids (and adults) had the opportunity to build their own soil profiles and plant a seed inside that they were able to take home.

“Our job is to get everyone excited about agriculture,” Enns said.

And in the test kitchen on the very first floor of Terra, visitors got the opportunity to use plastic bags to knead their own bread dough, teaching them an easy way to make their own healthy food out of simple ingredients.

All of the opening day learning opportunities marked a new beginning for a building that will hopefully inspire the next generation to solve the problems that will define the coming years.

“I think in agriculture … we’re always looking at the opportunity that comes before us,” CSU College of Agriculture Dean James Pritchett said. “You’ll scan the horizon today – and every day – in the Terra building, and see countless opportunities for the future.”