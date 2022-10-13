It also helps that team members are usually wearing neon yellow vests.

The Zero Waste Team is a student-led group at CSU, working to ensure that waste is properly separated for recycling, composting and the landfill. They’re also educators, spreading knowledge about proper waste management practices to foster a culture of zero waste on campus.

CSU junior Sam Cummings, president of the Zero Waste Team, started his day around 7:30 a.m. outside of Canvas Stadium at the Nutrien Ag Day BBQ last month, working with team members to ensure proper waste management practices. For the Zero Waste Team, Cummings said Ag Day is their Super Bowl because of the influx of waste to sort and the scores of people to educate.

“We love the agriculture school, and they work really hard to be sustainable,” Cummings said. “Ag Day is a great way for (the Zero Waste Team) to be out there. When you think of agriculture, you think about food production, but it goes beyond that. You also have to sort your waste and compost.”