Student veterans answer the call to help fight COVID-19

Josh Johnson could have coasted to the finish line this semester. He could have finished his capstone project and collected his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colorado State University – all while continuing to train for triathlons.

But if you’ve ever met Johnson – and chances are fairly good that you’ve seen his face on campus at some point over the past four years – you know that coasting is not in his DNA. And neither is sitting on the sidelines. He’s a doer, a go-getter – that guy who seems to volunteer for everything and only reluctantly takes “no” for an answer.

So, it will come as no surprise that Johnson – a first sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and member of the reserves – requested an assignment during the state’s COVID-19 lockdown. That’s why you’ll find him at a hotel in Cortez, Colorado, some 440 miles from his apartment in Fort Collins.

“It was actually hurting me to be on the sidelines watching COVID-19 sweeping across the nation, so I asked my leadership for an opportunity to help,” Johnson said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity because I love serving others. I love helping people.”

Johnson was told to be in Denver on Sunday, April 3, to get his assignment. He got a quick military haircut – “My roommate became a barber overnight,” he laughed – and before long was driving to Montezuma County. He is one of 150 members of the Colorado Air National Guard deployed to 10 counties around the state that requested assistance. Not only had Johnson never been to the southwestern part of Colorado, he had no idea what to expect when he got here.

“Josh is in his final semester and he’s knee-deep in applying to grad schools, and yet within 24 hours of being notified that he could be deployed he had a haircut and was standing tall in Montezuma County,” said Marc Barker, director of CSU’s Adult Learner and Veteran Services. “Josh has always been a tremendous leader, so I’m not surprised he actually volunteered for duty. That sense of community exists in many of our student veterans.”