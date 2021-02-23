It’s been over a decade since the announcement of the Student Success Initiative — a bold challenge that charted an ongoing commitment to raising graduation rates at Colorado State University.

In the past 14 years, the Student Success Initiative has boosted six-year graduation rates above the 70% mark, a daunting challenge back in 2007. With the progress of the Student Success Initiative, CSU set its sights on creating equitable educational environments inside and outside of the classroom as a way to bolster graduation rates.

In 2017, the second phase of the Student Success Initiative was born. The university made key hires and innovative moves with the goal of eliminating opportunity gaps for first-generation students, students of color and students from limited-income backgrounds.

Ryan Barone, assistant vice president for student success, was one of those key hires. His role bridges the worlds of student affairs and academics under the leadership of Kelly Long, vice provost for undergraduate affairs, and Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs.

“We know students don’t live compartmentalized lives,” Barone said. “What they’re learning inside the classroom can be supported by what they’re learning outside the classroom. The inverse is true as well.”

According to Barone, the university has made progress in filling the opportunity gap — the space between the university’s graduation desires for all students and actual outcomes, with an explicit focus on institutionally underserved students.

But leadership is not satisfied, Barone said. That won’t happen until CSU can see the absolute elimination of all opportunity gaps.

“The very spirit of our land-grant mission compels us ethically and morally to respond with as much vigor and resources as possible,” Barone said. “This is culture change. And when we do this well, the culture will change permanently.”