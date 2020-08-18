The SDPS centers will be offering a hybrid model this fall with limited open office hours, in-person support where needed, and virtual engagement.

The Student Disability Center will continue to work with students on accommodations as needed and will provide in-person note-taking and translation services.

WGAC will have advocates on call 24/7 who can report to campus as needed. Support groups for students will be held virtually, and you can check out their podcasts like “Do You Even Lift, Bro” and “We Believe You” on KCSU.

B/AACC will still be offering the Can’t Hold us B/AACC Open House in-person, with registration required to ensure physical distancing guidelines are followed. Virtual events will include B/AACC @ It Ice Cream Social, weekly REAL TALK, and Rites of Passage REMIX Virtual Retreat.

Pride Resource Center and El Centro have partnered this fall to offer services grounded in radical self and community care. They will be offering in-person one-on-one advising, resource support, crisis support, and limited printing capabilities. El Centro virtual programs include La Conexion Peer Mentor Group; Hot Chips, Hot Topics; and resume and interview workshops.

The Pride Resource Center also will be offering two virtual sessions of Queer-ientation as part of Ram Welcome as well as Queer Connections, PRIDE Live!, and Safe Zone Training as virtual programs throughout the semester.

The Native American Cultural Center tutoring will continue to be provided virtually as will the Native American women’s circle. In-person services like computer use and printing will be offered this fall in the newly reorganized space to follow physical distancing guidelines.

The Asian Pacific American Cultural Center weekly story circle and Chai to Understand discussion series on current events will be held virtually, and like the other cultural centers, they will continue their peer mentor program.

As Bridgette Johnson, director of B/AACC, said, “We look forward to engaging with new and returning students in this new normal, and reminding them that #wegotyourbaacc.”

I know this year will be challenging as students can’t hang out in the SDPS centers like they have in the past, but I know how resilient our students are, and how very committed our SDPS staff are to supporting and cultivating a sense of belonging for our students.

I know that collectively we will still find ways for students to connect, feel supported, and push us as an institution to get better and keep working on our goal to make every student at CSU know that this is your campus and all of our students deserve to feel comfortable wherever they go. We’re not there yet, so we have to keep moving forward.